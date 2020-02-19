Dubuque neighborhood relieved after rezoning request is denied

If you take a ride down Creek Wood Drive, it's easy to get a sense of the small, quiet neighborhood that is tucked away in a valley of the outskirts of Dubuque.

The Vaassens' barn was intended to be used for small events like weddings, banquets, and gatherings if they had received rezoning rights from the Dubuque City Council. (Margaret Wedlake/KCRG)

Peter Arling lives in the area and says nearly everyone who lives in the neighborhood shares the same reasons for making it their home.

"I would say everyone if not almost everyone moved into that neighborhood because it is a peaceful, quiet neighborhood," Arling said.

Up until recently, Arling and his family have had no problems with the neighborhood. Their house is surrounded by friendly neighbors, including Kristin and Steve Vaasen. Arling says his yard backs up to that of the Vaassens'.

"My wife and young children live approximately 700 to 800 feet behind the barn," Arling said.

Over the past few months, they have been fighting the Vaassens' attempts to turn their residential property into a commercial one.

"The more we learned what they were planning to do, the more my wife and I realized we couldn't just sit idly by," Arling said. "And, as it turns out, the rest of the neighbors felt the same."

The Vaassen's started building their barn in 2017 with construction wrapping up over the last couple of months. Their dream was to open it as a small venue for weddings, banquets, and gatherings.

Arling says the barn itself is an incredible structure.

"They put up a beautiful barn. I'm sure it would be leased out every chance they had," Arling said. "Which is another reason why it doesn't belong where they put it."

Planning Services Manager Laura Carstens describes the area as mainly residential. It is because of this that neighbors have a problem with the barn.

"You see there is a lot of residential. There is also AG, and that stands for agricultural land. Then this area here this is planned residential," Carstens said, referencing the different zones surrounding the Vassens' land.

Because of the largely residential area, neighbors feared the increase in traffic and safety of their kids. This alongside the echoes of the valley left the 79 properties that signed the petition to stop the commercial zoning feeling uneasy.

However, the city council decided against the rezoning, effectively quashing the plans for a barn venue.

While the Vaassens' are disappointed in the City Council's decision, they say they plan to continue to use their barn for personal use.