Neighborhood raises money for charity with wiffle ball tournament

Friends and neighbors gathered in Farley earlier today for a Wiffle ball tournament, but the tournament was anything but ordinary.

Sixteen-year-old Cade Messer put on the fourth annual Salt Lake Wiffle Ball Classic for the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

All proceeds from the tournament are donated to the hospital through Jackie's Cause.

Five and a half years ago Messer's friend Jackie was diagnosed with a rare spinal cord cancer.

A year later Messer decided to start an annual tournament to raise awareness for the cause.

He describes seeing the whole neighborhood together as something truly special. "It's awesome I love it. There's nothing I would want to spend my time more on in the summer than do something like this because when you can have 54 teams and over 150 people come out and have a blast it means a lot to me to see people smiling and having fun."

The tournament has a three dollar entry fee and makes the bulk of its money from donations and concessions.

Last year Messer raised over fifty-three hundred dollars and has set a goal for over seven thousand this year.

