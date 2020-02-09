Neighborhood in Cedar Rapids evacuated after bullet hits a gas meter

Police officers in Cedar Rapids are investigating a shots fired incident on Saturday night that forced an evacuation of one neighborhood.

Authorities said a bullet struck a gas meter, causing a gas leak. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday, near 3rd Avenue and 11th Street Southwest. Authorities said several people living in the area called 911.

When officers arrived they smelled gas and evacuated the neighborhood. Authorities shortly discovered a bullet hit a gas meter.

MidAmerican Energy responded to repair the leak.

No arrests have been made. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

