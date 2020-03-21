Nearly two dozen new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, officials say

Public health officials announced the largest batch of new positive test results for COVID-19 to date, according to information provided by the governor's office.

This photo shows the test kid for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19. (Courtesy: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

The Iowa Department of Public Health identified 23 new positive cases on Saturday, March 21, 2020, bringing the state total to 68 cases. In eastern Iowa, this includes:

Allamakee County: Two cases (one 41-60 years old, one 61-80 years old)

Black Hawk County: Two cases (one 41-60 years old, one over 81 years old)

Dubuque County: One case (61-80 years old)

Fayette County: One case (18-40 years old)

Henry County: One case (18-40 years old)

Johnson County: Five cases (three 18-40 years old, one 41-60 years old, one 61-80 years old)

Linn County: Three cases (two 18-40 years old, one 41-60 years old)

Muscatine County: One case (41-60 years old)

Washington County: One case (41-60 years old)

In addition, cases were reported in other parts of the state, including four in Polk County, one in Pottawattamie County, and one in Story County.

A total of 1,049 tests have come back as negative, according to officials.

Public health officials emphasized the importance of social distancing, and strongly recommends that Iowans who recently traveled, including spring break vacations, should consider self-isolating for 14 days.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state's response to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus.