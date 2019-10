Cold air is not uncommon for October, especially these sharp cold blasts. They happen more often than you may think and in 95% of years, wind chills get as low as the middle 20s in October!

In any given October, there’s about an 80% chance of our area having at least one hour of wind chills around 20 degrees. There’s only about a 30% chance of mid-10s wind chills. The coldest October wind chill on record in Cedar Rapids was set back in 1993 when it hit 6!