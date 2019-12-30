Nearly 500 ornaments donated to infant waiting for new heart at Stead Family Children's Hospital

People donated nearly 500 Christmas ornaments to the family of a 7-month-old baby hospitalized in Iowa City.

Holden Hilpipre, from Des Moines, was born with a life-threatening heart condition, according to KCCI. He's been at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital waiting for a new heart.

His parents wanted ornaments to decorate a tree in his hospital room.

The family says they're grateful for all of the donations.

Click or tap here to read the full story from KCCI.