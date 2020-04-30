Nearly 29,000 Iowans filed for unemployment between April 19 and April 25

Iowa Workforce Development has reported 28,827 Iowans filed initial unemployment claims between April 19 and April 25.

There were 27,115 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,712 by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 170,990. Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $51,408,623.02 for the same week.

Manufacturing (7,402), Healthcare and social assistance (4,190), retail trade (2,472), accommodation and food services (2,130) and other industry - self-employed, independent contractors, etc. (4,182), are the industries that made up the most claims.

This week, 153,951 Iowans received a total of $102,714,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits. That brings the total since April 4 to $327,747,600 in benefits paid.

And a total of $4,810,592.73 was paid to 13,344 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

Anyone with questions should visit https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/, email uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or call us at 1-866-239-0843.

For more information on the data for this week visit iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.