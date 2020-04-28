Nearly $28,000 worth of improper disbursements issued from Postville Volunteer Fire Department's bank accounts

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Auditor of State Rob Sand released on Tuesday a report of an investigation that showed nearly $28,000 worth of improper disbursements issued from the Postville Volunteer Fire Department's bank accounts.
The investigation was requested by city officials due to concerns about how the volunteer fire department's financial transactions were handled. It covered a period of time from January 1, 2015, through December 31, 2018.
Sand's report identified $27,954.40 of improper disbursements and $5,713.68 of unsupported disbursements issued from the department's bank accounts.
The improper disbursements included:
Sand reported that a number of the deposits to the department's bank accounts were collected in the name of, and for, the benefit of the department. These kinds of funds are public funds which should have been deposited with the city.
Sand also reported that adequate records were not available to determine if additional improper disbursements were made, or if all collections were deposited during the period of the investigation.
The report recommends the city strengthen internal controls, maintain supporting documentation for all expenditures, and maintaining adequate financial records including ledgers, receipt books, and bank reconciliations.