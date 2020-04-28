Nearly $28,000 worth of improper disbursements issued from Postville Volunteer Fire Department's bank accounts

Auditor of State Rob Sand released on Tuesday a report of an investigation that showed nearly $28,000 worth of improper disbursements issued from the Postville Volunteer Fire Department's bank accounts.

The investigation was requested by city officials due to concerns about how the volunteer fire department's financial transactions were handled. It covered a period of time from January 1, 2015, through December 31, 2018.

Sand's report identified $27,954.40 of improper disbursements and $5,713.68 of unsupported disbursements issued from the department's bank accounts.

The improper disbursements included:



$299.97 in purchases from Facebook



$3,986.00 of purchases from DirecTV



$11,387.42 of purchases from Quillin’s, a local grocery store



$432.48 of purchases from John’s Hardware



$1,653.20 of payments and reimbursements to PVFD members



$10,131.13 of purchases from other vendors

