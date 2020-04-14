Nearly $26 million for airports in eastern Iowa as part of relief grants

Airports are quiet as the coronavirus outbreak leaves people grounded. Less travel means less revenue. but for most airports relief is on the way.

The Department of Transportation announced Tuesday $10 billion in grants will be given to airports across the country to help ease some of the strain caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

In eastern Iowa, the following airports received grants:

Belle Plaine: $20,000



Cedar Rapids: $22,845,236



Charles City: $30,000



Clinton: $30,000



Decorah: $30,000



Dubuque: $1,159,773



Fairfield: $30,000



Grinnell: $30,000



Hampton: $30,000



Independence: $30,000



Iowa City: $69,000



Manchester: $20,000



Maquoketa: $20,000



Marshalltown: $30,000



Monticello: $30,000



Mount Pleasant: $30,000



Muscatine: $69,000



Oelwein: $30,000



Oskaloosa: $30,000



Ottumwa: $30,000



Tipton: $30,000



Vinton: $30,000



Washington: $30,000



Waterloo: $1,098,305



Waverly: $30,000

