Nearly $200,000 awarded to Dubuque health center for COVID-19 testing

Crescent Community Health Center received on May $195,304 in grant money to expand its COVID-19 testing.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded nearly $583 million that day to 1,285 Health Resources and Services Administration funded health centers across the country.

The funding is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act that was signed into Law on April 24. The Paycheck Protection Program provides funding for small businesses and individuals financially affected by the pandemic. And the Health Care Enhancement Act funds hospitals and healthcare providers to increase testing capabilities to better track the spread and impact of the coronavirus.

Nearly 88 percent of HRSA-funded health centers report testing patients, with more than 65 percent of them offering walk-up or drive-up testing. Health centers provide more than 100,000 weekly COVID-19 tests in their local communities.

“Widespread testing is a critical step in reopening America, and health centers are vital to making testing easily accessible, especially for underserved and minority populations, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said. "Further, because health centers can help notify contacts of patients who test positive, they will continue playing an important role in cooperating with state and local public health departments.”