Power restored to MidAmerican customers in Waterloo

UPDATE: MidAmerican says power was restored just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials said a broken insulator caused the power to go out.

ORIGINAL STORY: MidAmerican Energy's outage map shows 1,284 customers are without power.

The map shows the outage started at 8:07 a.m. Thursday morning. Crews were responding.

MidAmerican said the power is estimated to be restored around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

MidAmerican is working to confirm what caused the outage.

