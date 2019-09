Voters made their choice to fill a vacancy on Decorah's city council on Tuesday.

Emily Neal won the election for Decorah Ward 2 with 308 votes, or 68.3 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Dan Kirkeby, received 143 votes, or 31.7 percent of the vote.

Neal will hold the seat until November's general election.

Turnout in the district was 35.5 percent of registered voters.