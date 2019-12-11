Nazi, Confederate flag display near Des Moines elementary school draws criticisms

A controversial lawn display is drawing the attention of schools and city leaders in Des Moines.

William Stark lives next door to an elementary school. He placed one painting of a Nazi flag and several more depicting Confederate flags on his front lawn yesterday.

Stark makes and sells flags. He claims he only made the Nazi flag for a customer and placed on his lawn as part of a dare.

Stark says he understands why the display offends people.

He claims he is not prejudiced and does not support Nazis.

"People don't know what their history is," Stark told station KCCI in an interview. "They turn things into different things. It could be religious. If you know what a swastika is."

Stark says the next flag he plans to paint and display is an LGBTQ rainbow flag.

