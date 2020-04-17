Navy IDs Arkansas sailor as 1st active-duty COVID-19 death

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The Navy has identified the member of the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who died of the coronavirus as an Arkansas man.

Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died on April 13 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. (Source: U.S. Navy/CNN)

In a statement issued Thursday, the Navy said 41-year-old Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died on Monday at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

He died 11 days after his captain was fired for pressing the Navy greater action to safeguard his crew from the virus.

Thacker had tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 and was taken off the ship and placed in “isolation housing” along with four other sailors at the U.S. Navy base on Guam.

On April 9, he was found unresponsive during a medical check and was moved to a local hospital’s intensive care unit.

Thacker was the first active-duty military member to die of COVID-19.

