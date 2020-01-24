Naval base in Illinois on lockdown amid search for vehicle

A Naval Station Great Lakes spokesman says the base in northeast Illinois is on lockdown after a vehicle passed through entry without the driver showing credentials.

Public Affairs spokesman John Sheppard says the vehicle went in at 7:09 a.m. Friday. He says the base will remain on lockdown until the vehicle is located. He says he could not provide further information.

A Facebook posting for the base says “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED.”