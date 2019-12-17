Nativity scene will not return to southern Iowa courthouse

Some in a southern Iowa town say they are frustrated with the decision to not replace a Nativity scene removed from a courthouse.

People in Centerville talked about the decision at a city council meeting Monday night, according to KCCI. Some say their Christian faith is under attack.

The city originally approved having the Nativity scene on the courthouse lawn as part of a larger display but later moved it to a private lot after taking several complaints.

City leaders say they learned from the controversy and will put clear policies into place.

More than 1,000 people signed a petition to bring the Nativity scene back.