Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Nations and U.S. states have begun gradually easing coronavirus lockdowns, each pursuing its own approach but all with a common goal in mind: restarting their economies without triggering a new wave of infections.

The easing of restrictions are being implemented piecemeal, with no clear signs of coordination among countries.

Some have restarted construction work, while others never shut down building sites. In some places, hair salons and restaurants were reopening, while in others such steps are far in the distance.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back at work Monday, after spending time in intensive care with coronavirus. He urged citizens to be patient and abide by the coronavirus restrictions.