National snowmobiling competition in Dubuque welcomes thousands

A national snowmobiling competition, Theisen’s Snocross National, welcomed thousands of people to eastern Iowa on Friday.

The annual competition takes place at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Organizers used to hold the event a few miles away at Sundown Mountain.

Dozens of races are at the fairgrounds through Saturday night. Some riders have been to several of the past events in Dubuque, and say they're happy to have a change of scenery for this year's competition.

Matt Skubis, from ISOC, said "The layout here is awesome. The track, it's so big. Everyone can see every inch of the track, so it's going to be a great weekend."

Athletes from across the country, Canada and even Europe are part of Snocross.