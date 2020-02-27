National delivery app companies add businesses without their knowledge

Business owners said they want more control over who is delivering their food after a national food delivery company said it’s going to start adding restaurants to their services without even telling them.

A number of mobile delivery service companies use this business model. GrubHub announced it will trying the same business model in certain locations.

“I’m not in control of vetting who the drivers are,” said Alan Eckhardt, owner of 2 Dogs pub in Iowa City. “There really is no resource for us if there is a problem. They have typically just blamed us since they don’t have an agreement with us and we have no way of communicating.”

A spokesperson for GrubHub gave us this statement on Thursday:

“Our mission since we were founded in 2004 has been to connect hungry diners with great, local restaurants.

We partner with more than 155,000 takeout restaurants in over 3,200 U.S. cities, and we provided nearly $6 billion in gross food sales to our local takeout restaurants in 2019, processing an average of more than 500,000 orders a day. The vast majority of our orders are and will continue to be from these restaurants we partner with.

Starting in late 2019 in select cities across the country, we’ll add restaurants to our marketplace when we see local diner demand for delivery so the restaurant can receive more orders and revenue from deliveries completed by our drivers. We work to provide accurate menus and hours for these restaurants on our marketplace based on available information online.

Historically, we’d only chosen to list partnered restaurants, and we still firmly believe this is the right way to build the marketplace and the only way to drive long term value for diners, restaurants, and drivers. As other food delivery companies have chosen to list non-partnered restaurants on their marketplaces for years to widen their supply of restaurants, we’re now trying this strategy in select markets as a way to close the restaurant supply gap and drive more delivery orders to local restaurants. Because we know that partnered relationships are critical to the long-term success of this business, we’re aiming to convert these non-partnered restaurants to partnered restaurants – and we’ve scaled our restaurant sales organization – to create a better experience for drivers, diners and restaurants.

It’s our aim to bring the best delivery experience possible while balancing the interests of our diners, restaurants, and drivers, and complying with all local laws and regulations in connection with our business. If a restaurant prefers not to be on our marketplace or needs to change any information like menu items or hours, they should reach out to us at restaurants@grubhub.com, and we'll work as quickly as possible to make necessary updates or remove them.”

Eckhardt said he’s been added to businesses without his knowledge in the past. He said it takes a few days to get off of their list but doesn’t come with any cost other than time.

“I understand why they are doing it,” he said. “They have to push to meet shareholder expectations and standards. DoorDash and other companies are doing it so they have to too.”

