National Weather Service storm spotter training schedule

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Each year, local National Weather Service offices hold storm spotter training classes. They are free, open to the public, and run for about two hours. Training classes cover types of severe weather, what to look for, and how to safely observe and report severe weather.
Reports from trained storm spotters are important to the National Weather Service and to us at KCRG-TV9. Knowing what kind of severe weather is or isn't happening helps us let others in a storm's path know what to prepare for. Radar is a useful tool, but having ground truth from the people’s eyes is invaluable.
These are the scheduled locations and dates for storm spotter training in our area:
Tuesday, February 18
6:30 p.m.
Butler/Bremer County – Allison
Butler County Courthouse, 428 6th St.
Wednesday, February 19
4:30 p.m.
Meskwaki Settlement – Tama
Meskwaki Veterans Convention Center, 1504 305th St.
Wednesday, February 26
7:00 p.m.
Mahaska County – Oskaloosa
2342 Iowa Highway 92
Wednesday, March 4
6:30 p.m.
Jefferson County – Fairfield
Elks Lodge, 511/2 S. Main St.
Saturday, March 7
1:00 p.m.
Linn County – Marion
St Mark's Lutheran Church, 8300 C Avenue
Monday, March 9
6:30 p.m.
Jones County – Anamosa
Lawrence Community Center, 600 E Main St.
Thursday, March 12
7:00 p.m.
Clayton County – Monona
Fire Station, 201 N. Page St.
Monday, March 16
6:30 p.m.
Buchanan County – Independence
MHI, 2277 Iowa Ave
Tuesday, March 17
6:30 p.m.
Henry County – Location TBD
Wednesday, March 18
6:00 p.m.
Iowa County – Williamsburg
Williamsburg Recreation Department, 939 S Highland St.
Thursday, March 18
6:30 p.m.
Howard County – Location TBD
Thursday, March 19
6:00 p.m.
Washington County – Location TBD
Thursday, March 19
7:00 p.m.
Poweshiek County – Grinnell
Grinnell Police/Fire, 1020 Spring St.
Monday, March 23
6:00 p.m.
Black Hawk County – Waterloo
Hawkeye Community College - Tama Hall, 1501 E. Orange Rd.
Monday, March 23
6:30 p.m.
Grant County, WI – Lancaster
Lancaster High School, 806 E. Elm St.
Tuesday, March 24
6:00 p.m.
Marshall County – Marshalltown
Iowa Valley Continuing Education, 3702 S. Center St.
Tuesday, March 24
6:30 p.m.
Dubuque County – Dubuque
Dubuque County Emergency Management, 14928 Public Safety Way
Wednesday, March 25
6:30 p.m.
Johnson County – Coralville
The Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa Center, 2301 Oakdale Blvd.
Registration is required and seating is limited to the first 150 participants. Please register for your free ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storm-spotter-training-2020-tickets-89100334499
Wednesday, March 25
6:30 p.m.
Fayette County – Elgin
Fire Station
Thursday, March 26
5:30 p.m.
Clinton County – Clinton
Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave S.
Monday, March 30
6:30 p.m.
Muscatine County – Muscatine
Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St.
Monday, March 30
6:30 p.m.
Allamakee County – Postville
Fire Station, 121 E. Greene St.
Wednesday, April 1
6:30 p.m.
Crawford County, WI – Location TBD
Wednesday, April 8
6:30 p.m.
Floyd County – Charles City
Youth Enrichment Center, Floyd Co. Fairgrounds, 2516 Seven Mile Rd.
Thursday, April 9
6:30 p.m.
Tama County – Toledo
Toledo Reinig Center, 1007 S. Prospect Dr.
Monday, April 13
6:30 p.m.
Hardin County – Eldora
Hardin County Emergency Management, 1031 Edgington Ave.