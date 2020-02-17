National Weather Service storm spotter training schedule

Each year, local National Weather Service offices hold storm spotter training classes. They are free, open to the public, and run for about two hours. Training classes cover types of severe weather, what to look for, and how to safely observe and report severe weather.

Reports from trained storm spotters are important to the National Weather Service and to us at KCRG-TV9. Knowing what kind of severe weather is or isn't happening helps us let others in a storm's path know what to prepare for. Radar is a useful tool, but having ground truth from the people’s eyes is invaluable.

These are the scheduled locations and dates for storm spotter training in our area:

Tuesday, February 18

6:30 p.m.

Butler/Bremer County – Allison

Butler County Courthouse, 428 6th St.

Wednesday, February 19

4:30 p.m.

Meskwaki Settlement – Tama

Meskwaki Veterans Convention Center, 1504 305th St.

Wednesday, February 26

7:00 p.m.

Mahaska County – Oskaloosa

2342 Iowa Highway 92

Wednesday, March 4

6:30 p.m.

Jefferson County – Fairfield

Elks Lodge, 511/2 S. Main St.

Saturday, March 7

1:00 p.m.

Linn County – Marion

St Mark's Lutheran Church, 8300 C Avenue

Monday, March 9

6:30 p.m.

Jones County – Anamosa

Lawrence Community Center, 600 E Main St.

Thursday, March 12

7:00 p.m.

Clayton County – Monona

Fire Station, 201 N. Page St.

Monday, March 16

6:30 p.m.

Buchanan County – Independence

MHI, 2277 Iowa Ave

Tuesday, March 17

6:30 p.m.

Henry County – Location TBD

Wednesday, March 18

6:00 p.m.

Iowa County – Williamsburg

Williamsburg Recreation Department, 939 S Highland St.

Thursday, March 18

6:30 p.m.

Howard County – Location TBD

Thursday, March 19

6:00 p.m.

Washington County – Location TBD

Thursday, March 19

7:00 p.m.

Poweshiek County – Grinnell

Grinnell Police/Fire, 1020 Spring St.

Monday, March 23

6:00 p.m.

Black Hawk County – Waterloo

Hawkeye Community College - Tama Hall, 1501 E. Orange Rd.

Monday, March 23

6:30 p.m.

Grant County, WI – Lancaster

Lancaster High School, 806 E. Elm St.

Tuesday, March 24

6:00 p.m.

Marshall County – Marshalltown

Iowa Valley Continuing Education, 3702 S. Center St.

Tuesday, March 24

6:30 p.m.

Dubuque County – Dubuque

Dubuque County Emergency Management, 14928 Public Safety Way

Wednesday, March 25

6:30 p.m.

Johnson County – Coralville

The Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa Center, 2301 Oakdale Blvd.

Registration is required and seating is limited to the first 150 participants. Please register for your free ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storm-spotter-training-2020-tickets-89100334499

Wednesday, March 25

6:30 p.m.

Fayette County – Elgin

Fire Station

Thursday, March 26

5:30 p.m.

Clinton County – Clinton

Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave S.

Monday, March 30

6:30 p.m.

Muscatine County – Muscatine

Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St.

Monday, March 30

6:30 p.m.

Allamakee County – Postville

Fire Station, 121 E. Greene St.

Wednesday, April 1

6:30 p.m.

Crawford County, WI – Location TBD

Wednesday, April 8

6:30 p.m.

Floyd County – Charles City

Youth Enrichment Center, Floyd Co. Fairgrounds, 2516 Seven Mile Rd.

Thursday, April 9

6:30 p.m.

Tama County – Toledo

Toledo Reinig Center, 1007 S. Prospect Dr.

Monday, April 13

6:30 p.m.

Hardin County – Eldora

Hardin County Emergency Management, 1031 Edgington Ave.