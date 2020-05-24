National Weather Service identifies three tornadoes in eastern Iowa on Saturday

Officials with the National Weather Service have released preliminary results from storm damage surveys related to tornadoes in three eastern Iowa counties on Saturday.

Tornado near Morse, Iowa, on Saturday, May 23, 2020. (Submitted to KCRG YouNews by Jeff Alberhasky)

The first tornado touched down in Johnson County near Morse at around 12:30 p.m., and was on the ground for 7.1 miles to the northeast into Cedar County. It lifted at around 12:49 p.m. It was given a preliminary rating of EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph and a maximum width of 50 yards. The tornado caused damage to an outbuilding, trees, and a grain bin in Johnson County, as well as damage to electrical poles near Sutliff.

The second tornado began its path at 12:57 p.m., southwest of Mechanicsville in Cedar County. It traveled 7 miles to the northeast, just outside of the city of Mechanicsville, and lifted at around 1:13 p.m. after crossing into far southern Jones County. It was given a preliminary rating of EF-1, with maximum estimated winds of 95 mph and a maximum width of 30 yards. Damage to a home west of Mechanicsville was reported, along with a farm outbuilding near the Cedar and Jones County line.

The third tornado was based on an observation from a trained weather spotter just north of Andrew in Jackson County at around 2:24 p.m. Officials were unable to locate any damage caused by the tornado, assigning it a rating of EF-U, signifying an unknown intensity.

No injuries were reported in Saturday's storms.