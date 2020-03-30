National Weather Service confirms two additional tornadoes in Black Hawk County on Saturday

The National Weather Service said it has confirmed two additional tornadoes in Black Hawk County from this weekend.

Both were brief tornadoes and received EF-0 ratings, according to NWS officials.

One started six miles south of Hudson and did not cause any damage.

The other developed south of Waterloo in a farm field and moved quickly northeast, damaging the roof of a barn and demolishing a nearby garage. It broke apart just south of Highway 20. It had an estimated wind speed of 85 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service confirmed four other tornadoes on Saturday. Two in Fayette County, one in Dubuque County and one in Buchanan County.