National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado in Ossian

A preliminary report from the National Weather Service shows an EF-0 tornado touched down in Ossian, Iowa, Thursday night and stayed on the ground for about a mile.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 touched down in Winneshiek County Thursday night. (Renee Hanken)

The National Weather Service said it touched down just before 5 p.m. Some damage has been reported in the area.

It appears to have started south of Ossian near County Road W42, east northeast to near 185th Avenue.

The National Weather Service expects to release a more detailed summary later in the day.

There were no reports of injuries, but several trees and buildings were damaged.