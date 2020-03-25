National Guard soldiers help deliver personal protective equipment

Soldiers with the Iowa Army National Guard helped to distribute needed medical equipment to several counties in Iowa on Tuesday, according to guard officials.

Sgt. Timothy Hesse Sr. and Sgt. Zachary Anderson, motor transport operators with the 1133rd Transportation Company, Iowa Army National Guard, guide a forklift as they deliver essential medical supplies as part of a statewide effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on March 24, 2020. (Image courtesy: U.S. Army National Guard/Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

The 1133rd Transportation Company of Mason City, along with its detachment in Iowa City, helped to distribute personal protective equipment to sites in Black Hawk, Johnson, Polk, Pottawattamie, and Tama Counties on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Guard soldiers delivered a total of four semitrailers worth of material.

Missions to distribute the PPE to various agencies will continue as determined by the State Emergency Operations Center.

Currently, around 42 guard members are in a State Active Duty status to help in the emergency response to COVID-19.