National Guard helping deliver PPE to hospitals across the state

The shortage of PPE is very real. On Friday, the Iowa health department issued a PPE shortage order to preserve the state's supply.

Hospitals have been searching every alternative to increase their stock, including the National Guard.

On Friday, two members from the National Guard made four deliveries of PPE supplies, including in Cedar Rapids to the Linn County Public Health Department.

"We're doing all 99 counties," said Private First Class Taylor Justice. "Every single day we get a different mission and it's to wherever. I've been to Sioux Falls. I've been here (Cedar Rapids) multiple times. We've had people go to Dubuque and Decorah. We've been everywhere."

The supplies include masks, gloves, gowns and hand sanitizer. It can go a long ways in helping Linn County's stockpile.

"It's harder and harder to be able to purchase and find PPE," said Brad Ransford of the Linn County Emergency Management Agency. "We've been trying for several weeks. We're able to find suppliers, but they can't guarantee us the deliveries, and if it is, it an be four to five weeks."

The National Guard will continue delivering supplies as long as needed.

"This is what we signed up to do," said Justice.