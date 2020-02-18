National Guard announces Africa deployment for around 130 central, western Iowan soldiers

Details on another deployment involving National Guard soldiers from Iowa were revealed on Tuesday.

Around 90 soldiers from the Iowa Army National Guard's Troop C, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, based in Le Mars, will be deployed to the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) Area of Responsibility. An additional 40 soldiers from Troop A, stationed at Camp Dodge in Johnston, will also be deployed.

The action is part of Operation Enduring Freedom and is expected to last around one year. AFRICOM handles U.S. operations, exercises, and security cooperation activities in Africa and surrounding waters.

Troop C was previously deployed to Iraq in 2005 and Afghanistan in 2010.

Send-off ceremonies will be held in June. Final training will take place in Ft. Bliss, Texas, prior to being sent to Africa.

This is the second deployment of several that were mentioned by Maj. Gen. Ben Corell during his Condition of the Guard address in January. The first was a deployment to the Middle East for the Ironman Battallion, announced earlier in February. More announcements are expected soon.