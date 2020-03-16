National ACT test rescheduled

The ACT said it is rescheduling its April 4, 2020, exam in response to COVID-19.

Officials on Monday said the test will move to June 13, 2020.

All students registered for the April 4 exam should be getting an email in the next few days informing them of the change, according to a release from ACT officials.

“ACT is committed to making every effort to help those students impacted by this test date change, particularly those high school seniors who are facing deadlines for fall 2020 college admission,” said ACT CEO Marten Roorda.