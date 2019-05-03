National Free Comic Book Day hoping to get more kids into reading

A comic book can teach kids about superheroes or fun characters but they can also encourage kids to read. Saturday is National Free Comic Book Day.

Comic book stores across the country, including in eastern Iowa will have thousands of books for people of all ages to choose from.

Alter Ego Comics in Marion said National Free Comic Book Day is their biggest money maker of the year. Last year more than 400 people showed up to the store to take part.

This year they will have more than 1,500 comics to hand out. Alter Ego will also have sales on some in-house products, but workers say they use the day to talk to kids and parents about reading.

They say the pictures and bright colors in a comic can make kids want to know what's going on in the book, so they'll read it. That can lead to them opening more books.

“We've heard from parents,” said Erin Tapken, the owner of Alter Ego Comics. “That that's how it started. It started with that comic book, and now they're reading chapter books, moving up to novels, moving up to the giant Harry Potter Books."

This is the 17th year of National Free Comic Book Day. It happens every first Saturday in May. Visit https://www.freecomicbookday.com/StoreLocator to find a local comic book store taking participating.