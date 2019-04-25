Drop off unused, unwanted medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

For the 17th time in 9 years, law enforcement agencies across the state are urging resident to get rid of unused medications.

Saturday, March 27 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. To date, it has removed 11 million pounds of pills off the streets.

One issue is that prescription pills can be a gateway drug. The Area Substance Abuse Council said that 80 percent of heroin users started with some type of prescription drug. That's why experts don't want those pills to get in the wrong hands.

Even if you just have them sitting in your medicine cabinet, unused medications can be a target for thieves.

The Marion Police Department said people have reported stolen medications 24 times in the last two years. Most of them were left in plain sight, sitting in an unlocked car. Police remind people to lock their doors and to get rid of any pills.

"Whether they're looking to get money or something to buy their own prescription or illegal narcotics or medication, or if they’re just taking it and using it at will," said Marion Police Officer Tom Daubs. “We want to make sure we get those off the streets and again in a place like this to dispose of those medications."

If people can't drop off pills this Saturday, Marion Police and most other law enforcement agencies will have a drop off sites where unwanted medications can be dropped off year-round.

National take back will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It's free to drop off, and people can remain anonymous.

Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City police are also taking part this Saturday. Click here for a list of drop-off locations.