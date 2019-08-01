Names released of officer involved in Iowa City shooting

The name of a police officer involved in an officer-involved shooting Monday have been released.

Iowa City police along Riverside Drive at Ruppert Road in Iowa City on Monday, July 29, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

Cierra Lewis, 25, of Iowa City, is accused of firing a BB gun at an Iowa City police officer on Monday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Riverside Drive at Ruppert Road, just south of Highway 6, at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at a Starbucks and located the suspect a block away. Investigators said that officers told Lewis to stop, she refused to comply and produced a handgun and fired several shots at an officer. The gun was later determined to be a BB gun.

The officer, identified as Michael Clark, returned fire injuring Lewis. Both were taken to an area hospital and were released Tuesday.

Lewis is charged with assault with a weapon on a peace officer and willful Injury causing serious injury. Both are felony charges. Lewis is currently in the Johnson County Jail.

Per departmental policy, Officer Clark has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. After all interviews are conducted and all evidence is collected, the case facts will be presented to the Johnson County Attorney’s office for review. The investigation is ongoing.