Names released in fatal Cedar Rapids shooting

Cedar Rapids police have identified the deceased victims of Saturday morning’s shooting as 18-year old Matrell Eugene Johnson, and 18-year old Royal Ceiz Abram.

The two other victims, a 19-year old unidentified female, and an unidentified 19-year old male both remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Police responded to the Iowa Smoke Shop around 1:30 Saturday morning located at 70 Kirkwood Court Southwest. Investigators believe someone shot the four victims while they were in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police believe it's a targeted attack but have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

