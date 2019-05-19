Names released in fatal Cedar Rapids shooting

The area around the Iowa Smoke Shop on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids is surrounded by police tape after an early morning shooting left two dead on May 18, 2019 (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)
Updated: Sun 10:49 AM, May 19, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) -- Cedar Rapids police have identified the deceased victims of Saturday morning’s shooting as 18-year old Matrell Eugene Johnson, and 18-year old Royal Ceiz Abram.

The two other victims, a 19-year old unidentified female, and an unidentified 19-year old male both remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Police responded to the Iowa Smoke Shop around 1:30 Saturday morning located at 70 Kirkwood Court Southwest. Investigators believe someone shot the four victims while they were in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police believe it's a targeted attack but have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

 