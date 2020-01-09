Names of 3 finalists for Iowa Supreme Court sent to governor

The names of three finalists for Iowa's vacant Supreme Court seat have been forwarded to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will appoint one of them.

The Judicial Nominating Commission on Thursday selected as finalists Joel Barrows, a district court judge out of Bettendorf; Matt McDermott, a Des Moines attorney; and Dana Oxley, a Cedar Rapids attorney.

The three were selected from a dozen applicants. Reynolds will have 30 days to make the appointment to fill the vacancy left by the sudden death in November of Chief Justice Mark Cady.