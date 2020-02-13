Naig to lead Mexico trade mission

Over the next week, Iowa's agriculture secretary will lead a trade mission to Mexico, hoping to increase exports of Iowa products and agricultural goods.

The trip will take place February 16-20. Joining Secretary Mike Naig on the trip will be members of the Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Corn Producers, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Iowa companies exported more than $2 billion in goods to Mexico in 2018. Mexico is Iowa's second largest export destination and the leading export market for corn. The group is making the trip just weeks after the signing of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement.