NWS confirms EF-2 tornado killed woman, destroyed home in Adair County

Authorities in Adair County, Iowa, confirmed that an EF-2 tornado destroyed a home Wednesday morning, killing one person inside and sending another to the hospital.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. southeast of Adair.

The National Weather Service said debris from the property landed on I-80 and confirmed the damage was consistent with a tornado, according to KCCI.

KCCI reports the resident had little warning. There was a severe thunderstorm warning overnight, but no tornado warnings were issued, according to emergency officials.

The woman who was killed in her home has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Lee Brownlee. Her husband, 78-year-old Harold Brownlee, is in the hospital in critical condition.

A statement from their family is below:

We greatly appreciate the thoughts and prayers from our friends and the community at this difficult time. We would like to thank the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, first responders, EMS and MercyOne Des Moines Air Ambulance for their quick response to provide care.

At this time we request privacy, as we focus our energy on our father’s recovery and the remembrance of our step-mother.