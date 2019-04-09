NTSB releases report on crash that killed 90-year-old Iowa pilot

A plane that crashed near Monticello in 2017, killing its pilot, was in working order.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its full report on the crash that killed 90-year-old Jerry Naylor in late June of 2017. He landed in a corn field near the Monticello airport.

Naylor's dog was inside and survived. The report says Naylor died from blunt force trauma. The safety board says it's not clear what caused the plane to crash, other than the pilot losing control.

