NOAA updates the hurricane season forecast

NOAA updated its forecast for the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season this week. Scientists at NOAA are now predicting that there will be 10-17 named storms, in which 5-9 of those could become hurricanes. They also said that 2-4 of those could be major hurricanes. A major hurricane is classified as a Category 3, 4, or 5.

This comes after the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) ended its warm phase and is back to neutral conditions. When ENSO is in that warm phase, we have lots of wind shear, which inhibits tropical formation. Now that we are back to neutral, conditions will be more favorable.

On average, the Atlantic sees 12 named storms, where 6 of those become hurricanes. So far, we have had 2 named storms, Andrea and Barry. The peak of hurricane season is in the middle of September, but the season goes until November.