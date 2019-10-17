NOAA releases its winter outlook for 2019-2020

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued its outlook for December through February. It highlights higher-than-even odds of temperatures being warmer than average over much of the country, with a lean toward above-normal precipitation across the northern United States.

El Niño and La Niña can influence our overall weather trends in the winter, but neither is expected to develop. Instead, other big-picture patterns will drive what we get. One of them is called the Arctic Oscillation, which has to do with air pressure differences and can cause the jet stream to send cold air into the country. However, that’s not as predictable as far out as El Niño/La Niña – only a couple of weeks in advance.

In our region, there is not a strong signal that indicates that the average winter temperature is likely to go one way or the other. It may, but there just is not anything that is causing forecasters to lean toward cold or warm. Meanwhile, there are higher-than-even chances of precipitation being above normal. That doesn’t necessarily mean more snow. (Scroll down to see that map.)

You can read NOAA’s report here.