NCAA plans to extend eligibility of spring sports athletes

The NCAA is planning to extend the eligibility of athletes on spring sports teams by one year to make up for the season lost to the new coronavirus.

The details of how the extra eligibility will work are still being ironed out. All three NCAA divisions would potentially allow another year for athletes in the 14 spring sports Those include baseball, softball, lacrosse and golf.

The decision comes after the NCAA announced that its winter and spring championships would be canceled as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.