NBA players to receive 25% less in paychecks starting May 15

Fans leave the Golden 1 Center after the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was postponed at the last minute in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The league said the decision was made out of an "abundance of caution," because official Courtney Kirkland, who was scheduled to work the game, had worked the Utah Jazz game earlier in the week. A player for the Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
NBA players will see 25% of their paychecks taken out starting May 15.

The decision was finalized Friday in a board of governors meeting and was done in concert with the National Basketball Players Association. It is the first direct hit to player salaries because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the league to miss 259 regular season games.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league will weigh several factors as it continues to try to save the season, among them whether the infection rate of COVID-19 comes down nationally, the availability of large-scale testing and progress on the path toward a vaccine.

 