NASCAR cancels races at Iowa Speedway due to coronavirus concerns

NASCAR says it is cancelling its races this year at the Iowa Speedway because of the coronavirus. This is part of the organization's revised scheduled for the year.

It says the Xfinity Series or Gander R-V and Outdoors Truck Series will not happen at the track in Newton this summer.

NASCAR says ticket holders can get a credit for the full amount of their purchase plus an additional 20 percent of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events.

The Iowa Speedway is still scheduled to host an Indycar doubleheader on July 17 and 18.

