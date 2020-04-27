NASA creates new ventilator for COVID-19 patients

It took just 37 days for a group of NASA scientists to create a new kind of ventilator.

They created it to free-up traditional hospital ventilators in short supply right now.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in California designed it so it can be built quickly using fewer parts. Most of those parts are available in supply chains.

The lab wanted to make sure this wouldn't interfere with the availability of parts for current ventilators. The prototype recently passed a key test at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

NASA now hopes for approval of the ventilator in the coming days.

