NASA astronaut sends advice to Earth from space

A message of unity for the entire planet, coming to us from outer space.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy beamed a message home from the International Space Station Tuesday.

He said there's hope during the coronavirus pandemic if we just stick together.

Cassidy said when he looks down at the planet, "it's just a big beautiful spaceship that has seven billion astronauts on it."

He wants people back home to work together and do their part to keep the planet and its people healthy.

"Just like the three of us here working in harmony to conduct our daily missions effective and safely, that's what we should be doing on Earth - is seven billion people working effectively and safely to accomplish their mission," Cassidy said. "That's keep earth health, keep the people healthy. Now that's easier said than done. It requires everybody to pitch in and do their part. But that is step one - Each individual taking ownership and doing your part, doing the right thing. And together as a crew on planet Earth we can make anything happen."

Cassidy is currently the only American in Space and commander of the Expedition 63 mission.

He has been aboard the space station since April 9, when there were under 500,000 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and fewer than 20,000 deaths.

Now, there are at least 1.3 million cases in the U.S. and more than 80,000 deaths.

