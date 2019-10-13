NAMI spreads 'you are not alone" message at annual mental health mass

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, in Linn County says it wants people who are struggling with mental health to know they're not alone.

Sunday, a Mass for Mental Illness Awareness was held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Deacon Tom Lambert from Chicago discussed how mental illness has affected his own family, and has led him to become an advocate for mental health. He said in his homily that people can always turn to their church community for support—a message echoed by NAMI.

“There are lots of good resources in our community, but I think the important thing is to begin to have that conversation with their friends or their family, and to refer them to people and services that can help them," said NAMI Linn County Executive Director, Mona Mccalley-Whitters.

This is the 12th year the Mass for Mental Illness Awareness has been held in Cedar Rapids.

