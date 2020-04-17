NAMI Linn County asking for masks for vulnerable mental illness patients

NAMI Linn County is asking for cloth face mask donations for serious mental illness patients in local care facilities and group homes.

The organization says they've had help with donations from "Nami Johnson County" as well as community members who have volunteered to make cloth face masks. The Executive Director says she is grateful to those who have responded to the request of 50 masks and, they are asking for another 50 masks so each resident has a spare one.

"The world is much more complicated now with COVID-19 and we are all feeling more anxiety and uncertainty so the vulnerable populations of persons with preexisting mental health conditions they really don't need something else on their plate to worry about," said Mona Mcalley-Whitters.

She says she plans to deliver the first batch of masks to facilities in need by Friday, April 24. If that goes well, Nami also asking for an additional 138 masks for two other local facilities.

