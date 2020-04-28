My Waterloo Days moves 2020 festivities online

Organizers of the annual My Waterloo Days festival have canceled this year's event, and will have online events instead.

This year's event was the 40th anniversary and was planned for the first week of June. This year's "Rock the Park" theme will be postponed until June 7-13 in 2021.

In a statement yesterday, the committee said they made the difficult decision to cancel because quote, "The safety of our community members, local businesses, and those who attend the event has always been our main focus."

Organizers said they would be creating several virtual events in place of this year's festival. The virtual events will include a parade, a self reporting fun run with costume contest, a car show, a youth talent show and other Facebook live entertainment.