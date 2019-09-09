My Life, My Quit program targets Iowa's vaping teens

In the wake of mounting health concerns over e-cigarettes, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday that it created a program to help teenagers quit vaping.

The department's My Life, My Quit program provides free, confidential help for teenagers interested in quitting vaping.

The Iowa DPH reports that 22.4% of 11th graders, 8.3% of eighth graders and 2.4% of sixth graders use e-cigarettes.

In the last month, 450 people across the country have been hospitalized with severe respiratory illness linked to vaping.

The Iowa DPH confirmed eight cases of vaping-related respiratory illness in the state.

My Life, My Quit connects teens with quit coaches who guide them through the cessation program. Participants can text or call the coaches toll-free at 855-891-9989.

