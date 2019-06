A hologram of the music legend Buddy Holly is about to go on tour.

Base Hologram created a 1957 version of Buddy Holy when he was at the peak of his fame.

He'll tour with another hologram, Roy Orbison, along with a live backup band.

The tour starts on Sept. 19 in San Francisco. It's set to make a stop at the Cedar Rapids Paramount on Oct. 22.

