Music, dancing and poetry celebrate MLK Day at Cedar Rapids church

A Martin Luther King Day ceremony brought a lot of energy to a Cedar Rapids church on Monday night.

The Cedar Rapids Washington High School Step team performed at the MLK Day celebration at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church. The event had music, poetry, and dance from more than fifteen artists tonight.

One church member at Saint Paul's says this year's event was different from years past, since the church didn't bring in a keynote speaker.

"This time, we decided there are just so many wonderful voices that are thinking about these things, that are active in our community, and so we wanted to incorporate lots of voices in this," said Karla Twedt-Ball.

A handful of choirs and choruses also performed at Monday night's event.