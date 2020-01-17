Muscatine woman sentenced to federal prison for fraud

A 37-year-old Muscatine woman has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for wire and mail fraud.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say that Ashley Erin Murphy Schneider was sentenced Thursday in Davenport's federal courthouse after pleading guilty to five counts last year. Investigators say Schneider was a licenced insurance agent who, among other things, established fraudulent insurance policies for businesses that did not exist.

Investigators say she also in 2015 set up a supplemental cancer policy for a child that paid out more than $192,000 for cancer treatment claims. Prosecutors say the child did not have cancer.