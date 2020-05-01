Muscatine police looking for public's help in a stabbing investigation

The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public's help in a stabbing investigation.

Officers responded to a possible stabbing near the intersection of East 7th Street and Poplar Street around 9 a.m. Friday.

They then found a fan lying in the street at the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Officers did say that they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Muscatine Police Department at (563) 263-9922 or Lieutenant Tony Kies at (563) 263-9922 extension 608.